Moto Fest sale: Heavy discounts on Moto Z2 Play, Moto X4, Moto E4 Plus; check details here

Motorola has once again brought the Moto Fest sale offering deals on many smartphones under its stable.

Motorola has once again brought the Moto Fest sale offering deals on many smartphones under its stable. The deals can be availed from popular e-commerce store Flipkart as well as from retail stores and Moto Hubs also. The smartphones listed in the sale are Moto Z2 Play, Moto X4, and Moto E4 Plus. If you are interested, you can also avail no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv. During this sale, Moto E4 Plus gets Rs 500 off from the price tag. Since it is a limited period offer, you will need to avail the offer before March 29.

The Moto E4 Plus smartphone can be bought via Moto Hub and Flipkart. Moto G5s Plus is listed on Amazon India. The newer option from Motorola, the Moto X4 can be bought with Rs 3,000 off on exchange from Flipkart. Moto Z2 Play, on the other hand, gets Rs 6,000 struck off from the MRP.

Buy Moto X4 with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory for Rs 17,999

Moto X4 is listed at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart, however, you can buy it at a lesser price. Moto X4 with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory can be bought with Rs 3000 off on exchange. This is an additional exchange offer on top of the regular discount. Moto X4 sports a dual rear camera and gets a metal and glass design. Under the hood, Moto X4 gets its power from Snapdragon 630. On the camera front, it gets a 12MP sensor with an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens and on the front, a 16MP shooter can be spotted.

A similar discount can be availed for Moto X4 with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and can be bought for Rs 19,999. You can get the Moto X4 with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory for as low as Rs 21,999.

Buy Moto E4 Plus for a price as low as Rs 9,499

The Moto E4 Plus gets a minimal price cut of Rs 500. That means the Moto E4 Plus can be bought for Rs 9499. Moto E4 Plus gets a huge 5,000 mAh battery and includes a fingerprint scanner as well. Moto E4 Plus gets a 5.5-inch HD display.

Buy Moto Z2 Play for as low as Rs 21,999

Moto Z2 Play can be bought at a price as low as Rs 21,999. As much as Rs 6000 is struck off flat from the price tag. Moto Z2 Play has the support for the Moto Mods as well. You can avail a discount of Rs 16,000 off on exchange as well. Moto Z2 Play gets a 5.9-inch display and gets a 12MP rear camera sensor with a 5MP front shooter.