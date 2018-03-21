Moto E5 Plus leaked images show off dual cameras, 18:9 display

The Moto E5 Plus has narrow bezels along with navigation buttons at the bottom. (Source: Weibo)

Lenovo brand Moto is likely to launch its next-generation smartphones under the G and E lineups. The Moto E smartphone series is expected to welcome three new entrants – Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, and Moto E5 Plus – which will form the succeeding line to the Moto E4 line. While the Moto E5 smartphone series is expected to launch in July, new leaked images offer a hands-on glimpse of the design.

According to a leakster who shared the leaked images on Weibo, the Moto E5 Plus can be seen from head to toe, where it has an 18:9 display, which is the first noticeable thing. The smartphone has narrow bezels along with navigation buttons at the bottom. The top of the smartphone houses the front camera, earpiece speaker, and the standard array of sensors.

The rear side of the Moto E5 Plus, on the other hand, features a shiny glass panel where the camera island and fingerprint scanner are located. There are two cameras on the rear accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash module in a halo. The fingerprint scanner, interestingly, features the Moto logo. Earlier renders of the Moto E5 Plus also showed off the 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom side. The power button and volume rockers were seen on the right side of the smartphone.

The Moto E5 Plus specifications were leaked to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card expandability. There is a 5.8-inch HD+ display on the smartphone. The dual camera setup on the rear consists a 16-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel secondary sensor.