Moment of pride: Indian students fly to the top at global aerospace competition CanSat 2017

CANSAT 2017: Indians reach the top position at the aerospace competition.

Indian students gave the country a moment to be proud of by winning the top award at the global aerospace competition called CanSat held in Texas, US. The students are from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) here have left behind 39 teams from across the world. CanSat is a prestigious annual design-build-fly competition with space related themes organised by American Astronautical Society (AAS) and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

The 23-member multi-domain team included engineering students of various streams including aerospace, electronics, computer science, material science, instrumentation and control engineering and design studies. The winning team had worked under the guidance of their professors — Ugur Guven and Zozimus Labana. “UPES students winning CanSat parallels the recent successes of the Indian space programme and prepares students for the role they will have to play when they eventually join the booming aerospace sector,” Guven said in a statement released on Wednesday.

CanSat 2017 tests students’ analytical, creative, decision-making, problem-solving and collaborative skills besides their domain knowledge and expertise. American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), CanSat is an annual design-build-fly competition with space related themes. It also calls for the utilisation of unique skills from different disciplines, which help to augment the multi-disciplinal skills of the contestants. This year, CanSat 2017 saw participation from prestigious institutions like Princeton University, University of Manchester, University of Alabama, VIT University and National Aviation Academy.