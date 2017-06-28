Mobile World Congress 2017: Vivo to launch smartphone with under the screen fingerprint sensor at MWC Shanghai; here’s what it can do

Vivo will introduce the under the display technology, jointly, with Qualcomm, at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. (Source: Weibo)

Chinese phone maker Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone with latest technologies at the Mobile World Congress 2017. The most interesting new technology which Vivo is about to come up with is the fingerprint sensor placed under the display of a smartphone. Vivo will introduce the technology, jointly, with Qualcomm, at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. Themed “The Human Element”, MWC Shanghai 2017 is being held at Shanghai starting from today (June 28) and will go on until July 1, 2017. The conference is expected to attract more than 650 manufacturers from various fields in the global mobile industry. Since the smartphone market is dominated by big screen devices, Vivo seems to be setting the bar higher by launching a phone that has a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

According to a post last week by industry analyst Jiutang Pan on Weibo, a video showed a working prototype being unlocked through an on-screen fingerprint scanner. This will be the first time that an under the display fingerprint scanner will be demonstrated by a smartphone manufacturer. The company has said that the fingerprint scanning will not be carried out by an independent button or region. It will be realised more subtly under the screen, behind the metal shell, or even in the frame. According to Vivo’s engineer responsible for the new technology, Vivo Under Display is a new fingerprint unlocking solution based on Qualcomm® Fingerprint Sensors. The ultrasound from the sensor can penetrate an OLED display that is 1.2mm thick to recognise user fingerprint.

Since the Vivo Under Display does not require a physical button for the fingerprint sensor, it allows a full-screen display as well as a mechanical waterproofing design. Meanwhile, Samsung and Apple both have been making attempts to perfect a fingerprint sensor that resides beneath a smartphone’s display but the upcoming iPhone 8, is widely rumoured to not have that.

Meanwhile, two other Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi and Huawei have reportedly been thinking to incorporate in-display fingerprint scanners into their upcoming flagship smartphones. It is pertinent to note that Huawei P11, which is rumoured to be unveiled early next year, will have an in-display fingerprint scanner into the smartphone’s display.