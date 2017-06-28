Mobile World Congress 2017 in Shanghai: What is it, what to expect and top 5 interesting things

MWC 2017 is a mobile event like no other, bringing together the worldwide mobile industry from mobile executives to tech-savvy consumers to experience a connected life full of exciting new technologies and products.

What is the Mobile World Congress taking place in Shanghai? Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai) is Asia’s biggest mobile event. It is organised by GSMA and held each year in the business hub of Shanghai, China. It is a mobile event like no other, bringing together the worldwide mobile industry from mobile executives to tech-savvy consumers to experience a connected life full of exciting new technologies and products. From latest mobile innovations, smartphones, to other devices, there is a lot expected at this year’s event. Organising body GSMA expects around 65,000 attendees and 650 participating companies – 12,000 more attendees and 100 more companies than in 2016.

Who will attend the MWC in Shanghai? MWC Shanghai is Asia’s premier event that industry professionals and tech-savvy consumers should attend. The four-day exhibition runs alongside a three-day industry-leading conference and attracts thousands of attendees and decision makers from the world’s largest and most influential companies. Anyone in business will find relevant learning and networking opportunities from this event, and consumers will get a chance to explore and experience everything related to mobile, including devices, drones, virtual reality, gaming, sports tech and much more. This essentially means that anyone interested in the latest mobile trends can attend the MWC Shanghai.

When and where? Mobile World Congress Shanghai will take place 28 June through 1 July 2017. This year’s event is a day longer than the event held in 2016. Mobile World Congress Shanghai takes place each year at three venues in Shanghai: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Kerry Hotel & Jumeirah Hotel. SNIEC is a very famous commercial hub of China.

Top 5 interesting things to expect at the MWC 2017:

Consumer tech tour: MWC Shanghai features 4 show tours guided by industry experts: 5G & network function virtualization (NFV); internet-of-things (IoT) & enterprise; an Asia Innovation Tour; and a consumer tech tour. At the consumer tech tour set for June 30, participants will be shown the companies behind the mobile technology that are “advancing sports, lifestyle products, entertainment, and learning.” Participants will get to experience the devices as well as talk to some of the creators behind the products.

Device City and Innovation City: Mobile operators and device manufacturers showcase the latest mobile devices, trends, and products for attendees to see and experience. At “Innovation City”, the latest mobile products and services for consumers, enterprises, and governments take centre stage. More importantly, GSMA will be featuring its work supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Discussions: There will be a discussion on the ‘future of cars’ and one on ‘life after smartphones’. But the most important discussion will be on the theme of “The Human Element”, which is the tagline for this year’s MWC Shanghai, and the words on which the main keynote speeches will revolve around. GSMA said of the “human element”: “People often think of the digital world as being about technology. Nothing could be further from the truth. Digital is becoming elemental to us, but only because it is fundamentally about people.”

Drone racing: GSMA will debut its drone racing tournament, where top Chinese pilots will battle 2016 World Drone Prix winner Luke Bannister, 2nd runner-up Maciej Poschwald, and the winner of the Shanghai Flying Cup of Drone Racing in 2016, Hai Lang.

Asia Mobile Awards (AMOs) 2017: GSMA’s AMOs will include 12 awards across 5 categories: a) Best Mobile Apps, b) Best Mobile Devices, c) Best Technology Innovation, d) Social & Economic Development, and e) Outstanding Achievement.