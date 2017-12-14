Moarmous Dual True Speakers priced at Rs 4999; experience powerful sound in stylish way

Yes, we are talking about portable wireless speakers that have taken the market by storm and are a rage among customers, especially youngsters.

Thanks to advancements in technology, it is now possible to treat your ears to good music and great sound effects without spending a fortune! Yes, we are talking about portable wireless speakers that have taken the market by storm and are a rage among customers, especially youngsters. If you are searching for a good wireless speaker—a device that is a judicious mix of powerful sound and style—then look no further than the Mourmouz Dual True speakers. In a span of just three years, New Delhi-based Mourmouz has been able to create a niche for itself in the world of portable sound with its audio products. The Dual True wireless speakers retail for Rs 4,599 and are compatible with a wide range of mobile phones that run on Android and iOS. The speaker system is available in black and white shades; we take a look at some of the key features.

The elegant matte finish of the Moarmouz wireless speakers is enough to grab the attention of onlookers. The compact design makes it easily portable. It will not occupy much space in your travel bag. The product is integrated with Bluetooth v4.1 technology so that you can pair your smartphone without any glitches. The total power output of the unit is 10W (5 W for each satellite speaker).

You have the option of pairing the speakers and the device using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm aux cable. Moarmouz Bluetooth speakers are powered by 550 mAh Li-ion battery that provides an 8-hour playtime. Pairing is simple and straightforward. Keep the two speakers within the 1-meter range of a Bluetooth-ready mobile phone. Press and hold the two speakers’ power/play button for about 5 seconds, the speakers will announce ‘di’, then do not release the buttons. Keep pressing the buttons until they announce pairing (release the buttons). The two devices are pairing each other. Then they will announce ‘pairing successful’. One device will announce ‘left channel’, the other will announce ‘right channel’. Then the speakers will announce ‘pairing’ again.

Going further, find the Bluetooth setting of your mobile, search for Bluetooth devices and select Moarmouz DA. It will announce ‘the second device connected’. Once pairing process is successful, the speakers will connect to the phone automatically. For one speaker, just press and hold. Once the red light and blue light are flashing, release the buttons and then search ‘Mourmouz DS’ from your device.

At my end, I connected the two speakers to my BlackBerry Android device and the sound output was pretty decent. You can enjoy crystal clear sound with good audio quality no matter what genre of music you prefer. The battery needs just 2.5 hours for full charge. The quality of the speaker is comparable with the best in the industry, and these weigh only 497 grams. The unit emits good stereo sound with almost zero distortion that allows you to connect up to a distance of 33 feet.

