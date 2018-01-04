Mindblowing! WhatsApp reveals number of messages sent in India and worldwide on New Year; here is the data

The company in a statement said that of the 75 million messages sent across the globe.

Users of the social network site WhatsApp sent more than 20 billion messages on December 31, before the New Year as they wished greetings their families and friends. In a release, the company revealed that from 75 billion messages shared on New Year’s Eve, almost 20 billion were from India. WhatsApp has more than 1 billion users across the globe, and from them, 200 million users are from India. It also suffered an outage for more than an hour on December 31, 2017 and also on January 1.

The company in a statement said that of the 75 million messages sent across the globe, 13 billion had messages and around 5 billion videos. As per WhatsApp, the recorded data is only between 12am to 11:59pm PST on December 31.

On the intervening night between December 31 nd January 1, many in india were upset with WhatsApp, as it went down when the clock struck midnight on January 1. For about an hour, WhatsApp users in India were not able to send messages. At that time, the company only said, ““WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved.”

The company had launched a number of features and changes to the platform last year. The changes included the option to remove sent messages, which was certainly the most important since the introduction of the blue ticks . There were also number of features like all-new Status, live location sharing, etc. in order to keep users engaged.

Even as WhatsApp might have had a great New Year, this year the expectations from it would be higher. Whatsapp may role out roll out UPI-based payments in India (UPI stands for United Payments Interface). It is also testing new services, businesses in India. Other company’s MakeMyTrip, Netflix and BookMyShow have partnered with WhatsApp in India.