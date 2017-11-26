Microsoft now selling Samsung Galaxy Note 8 online

Samsung has also made the “S-Pen” more powerful. (Reuters)

Microsoft has started selling Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from its online store that comes packed with pre-installed apps like virtual assistant Cortana, Word, Excel, OneNote and Outlook. Dubbed as the Microsoft Edition, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also includes Microsoft Launcher, Android Authority reported on Sunday. “This comes just after it began selling the Razer Phone and the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus last week. In fact, if you are looking to pick up the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, Microsoft has them on sale, dropping the price by $150,” the website said. Microsoft Launcher helps users with personalised feed, housing access to calendar, documents and recent activities. Galaxy Note 8 has industry-first “Infinity Display”. The 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels delivered sharp and deep colours. The edge-to-edge display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio offered maximum viewing area. The device with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage (expandable up to 256 GB) houses a 64-bit Exynos 8895 octa-core SoC (system on chip), handling heavy-graphics games with ease with “Vulkan API” support. Samsung has also made the “S-Pen” more powerful.

Even though Microsoft has reported a fall in Surface PC line and Windows phones revenues, the Redmond-based tech giant is aiming for new devices called “Surface Phones” and has made its patent public. According to media reports, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has confirmed that Microsoft will “make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today.”