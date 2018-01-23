Microsoft launches low-cost Windows 10 laptops for students

Other than laptops, Microsoft has announced its tie-up with BBC Worldwide Learning, LEGO Education, PBS, NASA, and Pearson

Education is one of the foremost areas where most of the tech giants of the world are dedicatedly working. One of the tech colossuses Microsoft has upped its efforts by launching affordable laptops that are focused on education. In an association with Lenovo and JP, Microsoft on Monday unveiled low-cost Windows 10 and Windows 10 S education-centric laptops. Starting at $189, which roughly translates to Rs 12,050, Microsoft’s education-centric laptops pack all the basic features of Windows 10 at an affordable price point. Besides, Microsoft will also bring new features to Office 365 for Education software, and STEM learning fun with a new Chemistry update to its Minecraft game.

Other than laptops, Microsoft has announced its tie-up with BBC Worldwide Learning, LEGO Education, PBS, NASA, and Pearson to provide a diverse and rich curriculum for the students. As for the new feature in Office 365 for Education, students will now be able to write using only their voice and make the access easier with Teams on mobile devices. Laptops that come from Lenovo are Lenovo 100e, Lenovo 300e 2-in-1 convertible PC. From the JP’s umbrella, two new devices are Classmate Leap T303 laptop featuring Windows Hello support and Trigono V401 2-in-1 with pen and touch. It should be noted that Microsoft had earlier partnered with HP to launch HP ProBook x360 11 Education Edition Rugged Convertible Laptop.

Lenovo 100e packs the Intel Celeron processor paired with Intel HD graphics. The screen on this one is an 11.6-inch HD antiglare display. The Lenovo 100e comes in two variant: a 4GB LP-DDR4 DRAM RAM and other with 2GB LP-DDR4 DRAM RAM with 32GB and 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the announcement on Office 365 for Education, Microsoft said that it will be available February onwards, and comes with features like Microsoft Learning Tools, which will help students improve reading, writing, and comprehension. The OneNote Notebook is expected to get assignment and grade integration as well. The OneNote will also get Desmos interactive math calculators, a set of popular applications for STEM teachers.