Microsoft Kaizala app now supports digital payments

With the digital payment space growing manifold in India, Microsoft is soon enabling digital payments services in its enterprise social network app “Kaizala” in the country. Payment integration — via third party mobile payment infrastructure — with “Kaizala” will enable users to quickly send or receive money without having to leave the Kaizala mobile application. “Customers have been asking about adding the payment functionality in Kaizala to complete the work flow. We are going to very soon integrate digital payment facility in the app,” Rajiv Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Office Product Group, Microsoft India, told IANS. “The integration will take care of payments from wallet to wallet, bank to bank, credit card to bank and vice versa. It is very much customer-driven and address all stakeholders in the value chain,” Kumar added. With “Kaizala” which has over one million users in India, users will have the option to make peer to peer payments in one to one and group chat conversations.

Launched in July 2017, “Kaizala” is now also synced with Microsoft’s fast-selling desktop product Office 365. “To help millions of first-line workers who are mobile-first in India, Office365 family now has applications like ‘Kaizala’. The integration will help the productivity landscape grow further in India while providing a seamless work flow across industries,” Rajesh Jha, Executive Vice President, Office Product Group at Microsoft, told IANS. Upping the ante, Microsoft has brought in “Kaizala” and “Kaizala Pro” — mobile-first products to help businesses connect with people inside and outside the organisations, easily coordinate tasks across the value chain and gain actionable insights.

“Kaizala” comes at a time when businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are becoming more dispersed in the country and connecting with teams and partners gets equally crucial, especially in areas with poor Internet connectivity. It has seen significant adoption among YES Bank, Apollo Telemedicine, United Phosphorous Limited and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, among others. At the government level, more than 30 departments with over 70,000 workers in the Andhra Pradesh government are using “Kaizala” for real-time governance and day-to-day work.