Microsoft files patent for foldable dual-screen notebook

Microsoft has filed a patent for a foldable dual-screen notebook which is quite like the company’s “Courier” concept — a booklet PC which was first reported in 2008 and then cancelled in 2010. “It shows the now well described dual-screened device with a first and second ‘surface’ with the ‘self-regulating hinges’ which would allow the device to be positioned in a number of ways similar to a Lenovo Yoga but without any of the thickness associated with a regular hinge,” mspoweruser.com reported late on Friday. The patent, filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), includes intricate details about how the hinge works. However, there are not many details about software for such a device. Notably, Microsoft appears to have used the special hinge to solve the bezel problem of having two screens.

The design shows two edge-to-edge displays which are positioned such that they touch each other without any significant gap.