Microsoft ends support for Windows Phone

Marking an end to its challenging three-year journey, Microsoft has ended all support to Windows Phone 8.1 and millions of devices running on this operating system. According to a report in the Verge on Tuesday, nearly 80 per cent of all Windows-powered phones are still running Windows Phone 7, Windows Phone 8, or Windows Phone 8.1. “All of these handsets are now officially unsupported, and only 20 per cent of all Windows phones are running the latest Windows 10 Mobile OS,” the report noted. When Windows Phone 8.1 update was announced for Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 operating system, it was seen as the company’s biggest effort to compete with the Android and iOS, but it did not turn out successful. It is rumoured that Microsoft is having new Windows 10 mobile handsets in the works. It already has mobile extension of Microsoft’s desktop OS and successor to Windows Phone 8.1 still kicking. “While Microsoft still supports Windows 10 Mobile, it’s not clear what that support will include in the future. Microsoft is adding a number of features to the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update for PCs, but the company has not extended these to the mobile version in testing,” the report said.