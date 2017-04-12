Microsoft bids farewell to Windows Vista

According to a report in Verge on Tuesday, the users of Windows Vista will have to move to a more recent version of Windows to remain secure. (Reuters)

Software giant Microsoft has finally said goodbye to 10-year-old Windows Vista operating system that had debuted with severe criticism. According to a report in Verge on Tuesday, the users of Windows Vista will have to move to a more recent version of Windows to remain secure.

“Codenamed Longhorn, Windows Vista was originally supposed to revolutionise Windows with a new file system and user interface. Microsoft’s development of Longhorn spiralled out of control, and the company was forced to reset its plans,” the report noted.

The deathknell for Vista was blown since last year when Firefox indicated it would support the obsolete OS until next September, while Google said Gmail would not work with it later in 2017.

Then came a blow from gaming titan Blizzard that declared to “cut Vista users off from its leading titles one after another.”