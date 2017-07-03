Microsoft Announces Global Salesforce, Marketing Reorganization

Microsoft Corp. reorganized its sales and marketing operations in a bid to simplify two large, complex units and provide more skilled, technical staff as part of a shift toward artificial intelligence and the cloud. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft Corp. reorganized its sales and marketing operations in a bid to simplify two large, complex units and provide more skilled, technical staff as part of a shift toward artificial intelligence and the cloud. The company unveiled the reorganization of its commercial and consumer sales in an email to staff Monday. Commercial sales will be split into two segments — one focused on the biggest customers and one for small and medium clients. Employees will be aligned around six industries — Manufacturing, Financial Services, Retail, Health, Education and Government — and focus on selling software in four categories, called Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Apps and Infrastructure and Data and AI.

In the consumer and device sales area, the Redmond, Washington-based company is creating six regions selling products like Windows software and Surface hardware, Office 365 cloud software for consumers and the Xbox game console. The memo didn’t mention any job cuts. People familiar with the plan said last week that the changes will result in some job losses.