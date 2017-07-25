Micromax YU Yunique 2 priced at Rs 5,999 launched; to be available on Flipkart from July 27

A Micromax subsidiary, YU Mobiles has launched Yunique 2 smartphone at a price of Rs 5,999. (Twitter)

Looking for a budget smartphone with features like 4G VOLTE, dual camera, 5-inch HD display, integrated Truecaller dialler experience and more? Then you can go for Micromax Yu Yunique 2. A Micromax subsidiary, YU Mobiles has launched Yunique 2 smartphone at a price of Rs 5,999. Though launched on Tuesday, one needs to wait to actually get to own it, as the mobile phone is not available at the moment. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart from July 27 after 12 pm. Yunique 2 is a new and upgraded version of company’s Yunique smartphone. As far as features are concerned, the device comes with 5 inch HD resolution display (1280 x 720 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display reportedly comes with 4 Pinch Zoom and 2-point Multitouch support, reports India Today. Running on Android Nougat, the device is powered by a 1.3 quad-core MT6737 processor coupled with MAli T720 graphics processor and 2GB RAM. It also provides the facility for dual SIM – both micro SIM cards and comes with 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card.

The phone can prove best for music lovers as the smartphone is backed by 2500mAh battery that reportedly claims to last up to 22 hours of music playback. It will also last for 11 hours for talk purposes. The phone packs a 13 MP rear camera comes with auto focus, flash, multi shot, and zoom level 4, whereas on the front there is a 5 MP camera with fixed focus. The phone has Truecaller dialler as the native dialler app and is enabled with 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, WAP, GPS, Google Maps, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth version 4. Priced at Rs 5,999, the smartphone is available in two colours – Coal black and Champagne Gold.

Launching the smartphone, Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer at Micromax and YU, as per The Indian Express, said: It is a smartphone that will be a compelling choice for those new age users who are always multi-tasking. The company has claimed to work towards making a difference- not only in the phone’s design language but the overall proposition that is aligned with the needs of consumers, the statement read.