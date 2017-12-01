Micromax Bharat 5 priced at Rs 5555 launched; comes with 5,000mAh battery and ‘Bokeh’ camera

Micromax Bharat 5 has a massive 5,000mAh battery and is priced at Rs 5,555.

Micromax Bharat 5 has launched in India and is priced at Rs 5,555. The Micromax Bharat 5 is a budget smartphone with 4G VoLTE capabilities. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is usually not seen in this segment. The Bharat 5 mobile will go on sale next week. Additionally, Vodafone subscribers can avail upto 50GB of 4G data on the purchase of Micromax Bharat 5. This Vodafone offer gives users 10GB of data for a period of 5 months. The Micromax Bharat 5 is in direct competition with the Xiaomi Redmi 5A which Xiaomi launched on Thursday. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999. Another big phone in the segment is the Nokia 2 which comes at Rs 6,999. In comparison, the Redmi 5A has a 3000mAh battery and the Nokia 2 has a 5-inch LTPS LCD HD display.

Micromax Bharat 5 specifications: The Bharat 5 features a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It runs the Android 7.0 Nougat. The new Micromax phone is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek processor. In terms of storage, the Bharat 5 contains 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. When it comes to the camera, the Bharat 5 sports a 5MP rear camera with flash. It supports ‘Bokeh’ mode as well. Additionally, the phone has a 5MP front shooter with flash. The company had previously put out teasers for the device on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

The Micromax Bharat smartphone lineup is known for budget-friendly 4G VoLTE-enabled devices. Micromax had opened the series with the Bharat 2 smartphone in April 2017 and was priced at Rs 3,499. According to the company, more than half a million units of Bharat 2 smartphones were sold within 50 days of its launch. Later, Micromax launched a Bharat 1 phone in partnership with BSNL, and the device is priced at Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4 smartphones were launched in India in September. The Bharat 3 comes for Rs 4,499, while the Bharat 4 is priced at Rs 4,999. Both Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 feature 1GB RAM and 8GB storage which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.