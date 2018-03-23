Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A sale begins today at 12 pm: How to book on Flipkart, Mi.com

Mi TV 4A comes in two – 32-inch and 43-inch – models where the former sports an HD Ready resolution and the latter has a full-HD (1080p) display.

Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will be up for grabs in the sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores in India. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 was launched in February while the Mi TV 4A was unveiled earlier this month. Since the latter’s launch the sale of Mi TV 4 began being hosted twice a week, as opposed to the single-day sale on every Tuesday. In addition, the Mi TV 4A is also available to buy via sale twice a day. The sale will see limited stocks of the Mi TV units so the interested buyers are advised to be really quick while booking the units.

Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Price in India

Mi TV 4 has a single 55-inch model price at Rs 39,999 in India. It will be available both the online channels – Flipkart and Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country. Along with the TV, you also get a free IR cable costing Rs 299, free 3-month subscription to Sony Liv and Hungama Play worth Rs 619.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A comes in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch costs Rs 13,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 22,999 in India. It will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

It is worth noting that all the three Mi TV models will go on sale at the same time in limited stock at 12 pm today, March 23.

Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Features, Specifications

The Mi TV 4 has a 55-inch 4K UHD display with support for HDR and HLG display technology. The TV comes with an octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LAN port, USB port, and AV input ports as the connectivity options. It comes with Dolby and DTS-HD audio support for better sound experience on two 8W speakers.

The Mi TV 4A, on the other hand, features two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch model has an HD ready display while the 43-inch variant comes with a full-HD 1080p display. The TV is equipped with two 10W surround speakers. This model comes with the standard connectivity options same as the ones on the Mi TV 4. Both the models run on PatchWall that is an Android Marshmallow based platform designed by Xiaomi for its television range.