Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A sale at 12 pm today: How to book via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A features two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV will go on sale today at 12 noon on online platforms including Flipkart, Mi.com and the offline Mi Home stores. This will be the fourth sale for the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 that was launched in India last month, while the newer Mi TV 4A will go on sale for the second time today. The sale will see limited stocks of the Mi TV units so it is advised that the interested buyers keep an eye on their speed while booking them. The Xiaomi Mi TV come at comparatively affordable price points that make them a steal.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 comes in a single 55-inch model that costs Rs 39,999 in India. It will be available both the online channels – Flipkart and Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A was launched in India in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 43-inch model costs Rs 22,999 in India. It will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, as well.

It is worth noting that all the three TV models will go on sale at the same time in limited stock at 12 pm today, March 16.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Features

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 has a 55-inch 4K UHD display with support for HDR and HLG display technology. The TV comes with an octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LAN port, USB port, and AV input ports as the connectivity options. It comes with Dolby and DTS-HD audio support for better sound experience on two 8W speakers.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, on the other hand, features two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch model has an HD ready display while the 43-inch variant comes with a full-HD 1080p display. The TV is equipped with two 10W surround speakers. This model comes with the standard connectivity options same as the ones on the Mi TV 4. Both the models run on PatchWall that is an Android Marshmallow based platform designed by Xiaomi for its television range.