Mi MIX 2S launch today at 11:30 am IST: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi MIX 2S today at an event scheduled to be held in Shanghai at 2 pm CST, which is 11:30 am IST. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is the successor to the Mi Mix 2 that was launched last year. The smartphone line is known for the bezel-less display, in addition to special colour and design variants. The company has been teasing the smartphone for a while where the smartphone’s features such as facial recognition and other AI-based features were shown off.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is likely to be the first flagship smartphone from the Chinese company this year. It is expected to come with top-of-the-line specifications including a Snapdragon 845 processor, a bezel-less display, wireless charging, and a dual camera setup on the rear. We’ll know more about the smartphone as the event is about to begin in some time.

How to watch Mi MIX 2S live stream?

Xiaomi is hosting its event in Shanghai, China at 2 pm CST, which translates to 11:30 am IST in India. The company is also hosting a live-streamed event on its Chinese website. If you are interested to watch the live stream, just visit this website.

Mi MIX 2S Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor powering the internals. This was confirmed by the company recently in a teaser where the benchmark scores were also outed. In addition, there will be a bezel-less design, much like the previous models of Mi MIX, however, the smartphone is unlikely to catch up with the iPhone X-like notch trend that other manufacturers are increasingly adopting.

There are speculations that the Mi MIX 2S will have an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, however, low-specced models are also likely to be announced. The smartphone will have dual cameras that will be vertically aligned, making its the first Mi MIX model to come with the same.