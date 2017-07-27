Meizu unveils flagship devices with unique rear display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu on Thursday unveiled its latest flagship devices — ‘PRO 7’ and ‘PRO 7 Plus’ — which feature dual screens (one at the rear) and dual cameras. (Representative Image Source: Reuters)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu on Thursday unveiled its latest flagship devices — ‘PRO 7’ and ‘PRO 7 Plus’ — which feature dual screens (one at the rear) and dual cameras. The ‘PRO 7’ and ‘PRO 7 Plus’ feature an AMOLED rear display which allows users to manage notifications and take ‘selfies’ with rear cameras. In the front, ‘Pro 7’ carries 5.2-inch super-AMOLED full-HD display while ‘PRO 7 Plus’ has 5.7-inch Quad-HD display. The devices pack 12MP dual cameras on the rear and 16MP ‘selfie’ cameras.

“The ‘Meizu PRO 7’ and ‘PRO 7 Plus’ convey the very essence of Meizu — our passion to innovate and our commitment to creating premium devices,” said Ard Boudeling, Head of Global Marketing, Meizu, in a statement. “We have been trying out different implementations of rear displays for the past years and are confident we have now created an implementation that truly offers a great user experience,” he added. ‘PRO 7’ is equipped with Helio P25 processor and has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

‘PRO 7 Plus’ comes with 6GB RAM and offers two storage options of 64GB and 128GB. ‘Meizu PRO 7’ and ‘PRO 7 Plus’ are powered by 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries, respectively, which are capable of quick-charging. The prices of both the devices are yet to be announced.