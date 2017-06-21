MeitY’s new webpage to help IT, electronic companies in GST regime

The webpage will help address issues being faced by the companies in the sector and also enable them to file for grievance redressal with regard to GST implementation, an official release said.

Ministry of Electronics and IT has launched a dedicated webpage to help companies in the IT services and electronics sector to adapt to the GST regime. The webpage will help address issues being faced by the companies in the sector and also enable them to file for grievance redressal with regard to GST implementation, an official release said. “In order to ensure preparedness for GST implementation from July 1, 2017, Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has launched a dedicated webpage for facilitating taxpayers with regard to addressing issues related to information technology services and electronic goods,” it said. The webpage can be accessed through the ministry’s portal http://meity.gov.in/. “Individuals, companies and entrepreneurs in IT and electronics sector can visit the webpage for sector-specific information,” the release added.

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha yesterday held a GST preparedness meeting with 30 ministries in which he asked them to organise outreach program and publicity campaigns through their departments and PSUs for explaining the provisions of the new indirect tax regime to their stakeholders.

Biggest tax reform since independence, Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched in the midnight of June 30-July 1.