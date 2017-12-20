Meet Zanco Tiny t1, the world’s smallest phone priced at Rs 2500

Zanco Tiny t1. (Twitter)

In recent times, screen sizes of smartphones have gotten bigger and bigger. But, there was a time when 3-inch and 4-inch display phones were also in trend. At a time when the screen size of the phones are increasing users are finding it hard to accommodate them. To solve this problem, a UK-based company is trying to solve the problem with the world’s smallest phone. Yes, you read it right. Tiny t1 Zanco claims to be the “world’s smallest phone” that’s not just a souvenir. And please don’t think it as a prototype. The phone is fully functional and supports calls and text. Tiny t1 has a tiny 0.49-inch OLED display with 64×32 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 200mAh battery and it can very well run for three days on standby and 180 minutes talk time and a generous 32GB onboard storage.

The backlit T9 physical keyboard with a nano-SIM card slot, is Bluetooth supported and a micro USB slot for charging are the features in the tiny handset. But it is not the mere features of the phone that you should be looking at.

The makers believe, that Tiny t1 is a perfect phone for the joggers, runners, walkers and cyclists as it can go in any-size pocket.

Tiny T1 is priced at $40 (Rs 2,500 approx) and will be available for shipment anywhere in the world by May 2018, provided the campaign reaches its goal of $33,480 by January 19, 2018. The UK-based company is running a Kickstarter campaign for the phone. As per IBT report, the company has already reached $29,096.

Zanco Tiny t1’s arrival wins the “world’s smallest phone” title from Elari NanoPhone C, which was launched in India for Rs. 3,490 in July. The handset was merely the size of a credit card with an interesting design and bundle of features.