Massive price cut offered in Flipkart Apple Days Sale offer! Avail huge discounts on iPhone 7, iPhone X, iPhone 8

Flipkart, the e-commerce giant in India is back again with the Apple Days sale! On Tuesday, Flipkart brought back its much talked about Apple Days sale under which many phones from Apple including, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and older gen iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE were seen on the sale with a hefty price cut. Other than iPhones, iPads and MacBooks also get a price cut under this sale. Along with hefty price cuts, this sale from Flipkart includes cashback offers as well if the purchase is made with the SBI debit and credit cards. There are additional discounts on EMI transactions also to make offers irresistible. The Apple Days sale on Flipkart will run until March 2.

Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: iPhones

With the Apple Days Sale, Flipkart has brought the flagship iPhone X, 64 GB variant, at Rs 82,999, whereas the iPhone X with 256 GB of internal storage gets a price tag of Rs 97999 on Flipkart. The MRP of iPhone X 64 GB is Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB variant has the MRP of Rs 1,02,000. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also get price cuts as well. The Apple iPhone 8 gets a price tag of Rs. 54,999 from the MRP of Rs. 64,000, the Apple iPhone 8 Plus is listed at Rs. 64,999.

One of the most attractive offers under Flipkart’s Apple Days is on iPhone 7 32GB. Under the sale, iPhone 7 32 GB is listed at Rs 41,999 and gets a flat Rs 7000 off. However, you can get more discount if you use SBI debit and credit cards. You can avail more discounts and fetch this one with the exchange of old smartphone. With this, you can get iPhone 7 as low as Rs 22,699 with the exchange discount of Rs 19,300.

For people looking for much cheaper options, Flipkart has listed the iPhone 6S Plus 32GB model at Rs. 40,999 and iPhone 6S 32GB at Rs. 32,999. Meanwhile, the older Apple iPhone 6 32GB gets listed at Rs. 24,999 while the iPhone SE 32GB at Rs. 18,999.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For people looking to fetch some more discount can use the SBI debit and credit cards. With the use of cards from SBI, you can get five per cent of cashback which will be credited to their on or before June 10, 2018. However, if you want to fetch more discount on the smartphone, all you need to do is to buy iPhone under Flipkart’s Apple Days by exchanging your old smartphone. With Exchange, you can get as much as Rs 18000 off other than offers provided by the online marketplace Flipkart.

Keeping the iPhones aside, e-commerce giant Flipkart has inducted the Apple Watch Series 1, with the iPad and MacBook Air as well under the Apple Days sale. Apple Watch is listed at Rs. 18,900, and the iPad 32GB with just Wi-Fi is tagged at Rs. 22,800. The powerful MacBook Air’s starting model which has the 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD internal memory is listed at Rs. 57,999 from the MRP of Rs. 77,200.