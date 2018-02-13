Massive News! JioPhone up for grabs, here is where you can get Reliance feature phone

Reliance JioPhone available at MobiKwik.

Reliance on July 21, 2017, launched its 4G VoLTE-enabled JioPhone. As soon as the phone was launched the company received massive booking for the same. Some were able to get the phone while others had to wait patiently. However, the wait is now finally over. Reliance Jio on Saturday partnered with mobile wallet major MobiKwik to sell the JioPhone on its platform.

“We are proud to become the first mobile wallet to sell Jio phones in India. Users can book their phone in four easy steps and avail great benefits as well,” Bikram Bir Singh, Business Head at MobiKwik, said in a statement.

So, MobiKwik users can now book Reliance JioPhone within seconds. The process is as simple as recharging their phone numbers, the company said. To book the JioPhone, MobiKwik users have to click on recharge icon from the homepage and select phone booking option under “recharge and bill payments” category.

The 4G VoLTE feature phone comes can be used in as many as 22 Indian languages, a voice assistant to control certain functions and the option to mirror content playing on the phone to the TV using a proprietary cable. The JioPhone comes with preloaded Jio powered apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, JioTV and JioXpressNews along with popular instant messaging and social networking apps. The feature phone’s shipping had started way back in October, 2017. The buyers need to pay Rs 1500 as security deposit which will be refunded after three years.

Meanwhile, the JioPhone’s Rs 153 plan was recently upgraded and now offers 1GB daily data. A new Rs. 49 plan was also unveiled for buyers of the feature phone to provide 28-day validity, unlimited calls, and 1GB of bundled data.