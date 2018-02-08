Massive discounts on Apple gadgets; great offers on iPhone SE, iPad up for grabs – Check how to avail

In a major move by Apple to boost sale in India, the tech giant has partnered with banking major HDFC Bank to bring huge offers on various models of iPhone and iPad in India.

According to a report posted in NDTV, a cashback of Rs 10,000 is up for grabs on various iPads and on selected iPhones, a cashback of Rs. 7,000 can be availed. However, it should be noted that the offer only be applied when the purchase is made through EMI transactions, that too from HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer goes live from Friday, February 9 to February 14.

In the offer by Apple, the iPad 9.7-inch which has 32GB internal storage and gets connectivity through WiFi-only can be bought at a mere price of Rs 15,000! The market operative price, for this iPad is Rs 25000. However, what’s interesting is that all other iPads that are available in India are up for grabs with a cashback of Rs. 10,000 if bought with an HDFC Bank’s debit and credit card.

When it comes to iPhones, the offer looks extremely good as a cashback of Rs. 7,000 is applied on iPhone SE and iPhone 6 when bought with HDFC debit and credit cards. Apple iPhone SE with an internal memory of 32GB will be yours at Rs 15,000. The market operative price of iPhone SE is Rs. 22,000. The same is the case with the iPhone 6, which can be yours at Rs 20,000.

While buying from the retailer, one must check that the cashback offered by the retailer is on the Market Operative Price (MOP) and not on Maximum Retail Price (MRP). As for the MRP, the iPad 9.7-inch with 32GB and Wi-Fi only is tagged at Rs. 28,000. As for the iPhone SE and iPhone 6, the MRP is Rs. 26,000 and Rs. 31,900 respectively.

However, it should be noted that Apple recently increased the prices of their products. The move kicked in after the change in the slab of customs duty in the Budget 2018. With this, Apple has become the first tech giant to raise the prices of their products. From iPhones and Apple Watches, prices have been raised with an increase of up to 3.6 per cent seen on iPhone models while the Apple Watch got a price revision of up to 8.3 per cent.