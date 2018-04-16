Massive discount! Over Rs 32,000 off on Google Pixel 2 – Here is how to avail this offer

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then Google Pixel 2 might be the best bet for you right now.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, then Google Pixel 2 might be the best bet for you right now. On e-commerce giant Flipkart, the smartphone can be bought with a massive discount of Rs 32,001. However, in order for you to do that, you need to fulfil certain criteria. Google Pixel 2 with 64 GB of internal storage was launched in early November last year with a price tag of Rs 61,000. However, Flipkart is giving away for Rs 52,999. That means you will get Rs 8,001 off flat from the e-commerce giant.

However, if you get happen to have an HDFC Credit Card then you can avail another Rs 8,000 off in terms of cashback. The offer from HDFC Bank is only applicable on EMI transactions up to 9 months. The cashback from the HDFC Bank will be credited within 90 days of the Program end date. No Extra Cost EMI option is also available on Google Pixel 2.

The third and the most exchange benefits you can avail is by exchanging your old smartphone. As much as Rs 16,000 off is available if you buy the Google Pixel 2 with exchange form Flipkart. This deal is perfect for the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users. If you are an iPhone user and wish to make the switch to Andoird then this is perhaps the best bet.

Overall, the maximum discount you can fetch is Rs 32,001. That means, the Google Pixel 2 with 64 GB of internal storage can be bought Rs 28,999.

Google Pixel 2 Specification

Google Pixel 2 gets most of the details from its predecessor, the Google Pixel. Google Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full High Definition display with a 16:9 aspect ratio screen. The fingerprint scanner can be seen on the rear of the smartphone. Google Pixel 2 has a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera for selfies. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 2 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa-Core Processor and has the latest Android Oreo 8.0.1.