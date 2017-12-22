Pixel 2 has 3 colour variants namely Black, White and Blue; the Pixel 2 XL has a Black only as well as a Black and White model.

For the past few weeks, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has seen a cut in its price. Yet again, the smartphones will be available for customers at new effective prices for a limited period during the holiday season. Google on Friday announced new prices of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India, courtesy discounts and cashbacks. Pixel 2 64GB is available at Rs 41,999, while the 64GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL has been price tagged at Rs 50,999, reported NDTV. US-search giant has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer cashback worth Rs 8000 on EMI transactions. Pixel 2s two variants- 64 GB and 128 GB will have a discount of Rs 11,001, while the Pixel 2 XLs two variants have received a discount of Rs 5,001, as per NDTV report.

Moreover, customers who will buy the new Pixel smartphones on EMI transactions via HDFC credit cards will get a cashback of worth Rs 8,000- which will be credited within 90 days of the purchase, as per NDTV. The last date for this special limited offer is December 31 and is one transaction per HDFC credit card. Also, it is not valid purchases using corporate and commercial cards.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL run the Snapdragon 835 processor, has 4GB of RAM and two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. The internal memory option is absent from the phones, as Google promised unlimited storage for pictures and videos which can be backed up to the Google Photos mobile application. When it comes to the build, Google has made the Pixel 2 sleeker but feels like the previous version of the Pixel. However, the Pixel 2 XL looks much better due to its 6-inch P-OLED screen and aspect ratio of 18:9. It has thin bezels similar to many other premium mobiles in the range. The Pixel 2 features 5-inch FHD display and the usual 16:9 aspect ratio.

Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a 12MP rear camera lens, along with an OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and f/1,7 aperture. The best part is that Google promises that Pixel phones will be able to click Portrait mode (DSLR like) images without even needing a dual camera. The company is confident that its software will be able to complete the job. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is 8MP.