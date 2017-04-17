MapmyIndia acquires Bengaluru-based VIDTEQ; deal size not revealed

Digital mapping firm MapmyIndia today said it has acquired Bengaluru-based VIDTEQ for an undisclosed amount. MapmyIndia is leading player in the area of digital map data and APIs, GPS navigation, tracking, location apps, and GIS solutions. (Source: Reuters)

"The MapmyIndia and VIDTEQ teams are excited to build the future of maps and location technologies together, that can make our world better," MapmyIndia CTO Rohan Verma said in a statement.

Founded by Chandra Thimmannagari and Navada Muraleedhara in May 2008, VIDTEQ offers a video map technology that allows users to view a video clip of the complete route from any source to the destination within a city. It already covers over 20 Indian cities. Besides, MapmyIndia announced a slew of partnerships. Under the collaboration with Reverie Language Technologies, MapmyIndia’s repository of digital map data will be localised and a new language-based intelligent keyboard app will be added.

This will enable Indian users to obtain data from map and location information in Indian languages. The map is currently available in Hindi and other Indian languages will be rolled out soon. MapmyIndia also has partnerships with organisations like ISRO, Idea Cellular and Aatapaha, the statement said. Under its partnership with VISIT, a new ‘Swastha Bharat m-health app’ has been launched that will allow citizens to access emergency ambulance services, find nearby hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacy outlets and consult doctors and specialists over chat, phone and video.

Besides, in partnership with Udacity, MapmyIndia will provide training to students and recruit professionals who complete the self driving nanodegree with the US-based edutech institution. The nine-month online programme in self-driving will provide interactive projects in computer vision and robotic controls as well as other software development skills.