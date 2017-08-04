Lunar Eclipse on August 7 and 8 in India: Know where and when to watch it

On the intervening night of August 7 and 8, India will witness an upcoming lunar eclipse. (IE)

On the intervening night of August 7 and 8, India will witness an upcoming lunar eclipse. According to PTI, Indians will be able to see the eclipse until the morning on Tuesday, August 8. Not only India but, the eclipse will be visible all over Asia, Europe and Africa.

According to the Indian Express, the director of New Delhi’s Nehru Planetarium, N Rathnashree has said the eclipse will last, starting from the night of Monday, August 7, 9:20 PM until the following morning of Tuesday, August 8, 2:20 AM. He said that a partial lunar eclipse, which is called the penumbral part of the eclipse, will also be seen. The partial part would begin on Monday, August 7, 10:52 PM and last for merely two hours.

To those who are wondering what a penumbral eclipse is, it is a part of the eclipse that occurs when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth are in a straight line. Due to this, the light of the Sun is blocked by the Earth, stopping it from reaching the Moon. Due to this, the moon becomes completely or partially invisible behind the Earth.

Quoting Rathnashree, PTI reported, “The interesting thing about lunar eclipse timings is that anywhere on Earth from where the Moon is visible during an eclipse, the time will be the same. This is in contrast to a solar eclipse in which the timings of the contacts change as the location changes on Earth.” The Nehru Planetarium, situated in the green surroundings of the Teen Murti lawns in New Delhi, will be open, inviting visitors to view the entire and the partial parts of the eclipse starting from 9:00 PM on Monday, August 7.

A total solar eclipse will take place on August 21. Though, Indians will not able to view the solar eclipse at it will appear in the United States and nearby countries.