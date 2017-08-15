Long wait ends; Jio Phone beta testing begins today, bookings from Aug 24; here is step by step guide for online registration

A number of people are eagerly waiting for Jio Phone.

The long wait for Jio Phone has finally come to an end today as beta testing of the feature phone starts on Tuesday i.e. 15th August. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the Jio Phone will be available for user testing in beta mode from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24. India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani had announced the launch of Jio phone, offering life-long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. Ambani, who had taken the telecom sector by surprise with free voice calls and data last year, announced the next leap at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting.

The phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on the return of the phone; hence the price of the phone will be effectively zero.

Also, Reliance Jio, the fourth-generation telecom arm of Reliance Industries, will provide unlimited data on the phone for Rs 153 per month.

Here is step by step guide for online registration:-

1- Log on to Jio.com

2- Click on ‘Keep me posted’

3- You will be taken to a ‘Register Interest’ page; it will ask you to share your details

4 – Fill details according to your need (There are separate forms for ‘Individual’ and ‘Business’)

5 – Once you submit details, you will receive an email from Jio

The delivery of Jio phone will take place on ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Mukesh Ambani had announced that the company is looking to bring 5 million phones to the market a week.

According to Mukesh Ambani, out of the 78 crore phones in India, 50 crores are feature phones that cannot be used for Internet or data usage. The Jio phone would give the affordable device to these 50 crore users and end the digital exclusion in India.