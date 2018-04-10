Log in to your Facebook account to check if Cambridge Analytica had access to your personal and other data details

Facebook. (AP)

Facebook has launched a new tool for its users to check whether their data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica. Starting from Tuesday, users have started getting notifications on their newsfeed titled as ‘Protecting Your Information,’ which contains a link to let users check what apps they use and what information they have shared with them. A separate tool lets you manually check whether you or your friends logged into the ‘This Is Your Digital Life’ quiz responsible for the data grab.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK quoting Facebook, around 87 million users have had their information shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a more detailed message explaining all this. However, Christopher Wylie said that the true number affected by the scandal could be far higher.

Here is how you can check if your date was shared with Cambridge Analytica:-

Titled ‘Protecting Your Information,’ it contains a link to let you see what apps you use and what information you have shared with them. Affected users are automatically presented with a notice that says: ‘We have banned the website “This Is Your Digital Life,” which one of your friends used Facebook to log into.

‘We did this because the website may have misused some of your Facebook information by sharing it with a company called Cambridge Analytica, said Facebook.’

Subscribers can then click on a ‘See how you’re affected’ button to find out more as well as to remove permission for apps and websites you’ve logged into via Facebook to have access to your profile.

For all those who have not been affected by the incident can go to the ‘Apps and Websites’ section of their profiles settings whenever they log in to their account.