LG X4+ with military grade durability, Hi-Fi DAC audio launched

LG X4+ packs a 5.3-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display having a 277ppi pixel density

LG, amid the speculations over the name of its next flagship G7, has introduced a new smartphone to its ‘X’ series – LG X4+. The LG X4+ is a rugged smartphone that comes with military grade durability enabling the device to withstand ‘Military Spec’ standards that include categories such as impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity. The smartphone has been launched in South Korea in two colours – Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet. The LG X4+ is priced at 300,000 won (roughly Rs 18,000) and will be available in the country later this month.

The new LG X4+ has been especially designed to suit the harsh environments by acquiring the Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G), aka Military Spec, which is recognised by the US Department of Defense. The smartphone is built using aluminium on the outer surface, also giving a shiny surface to it. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM and Adreno 308 GPU. The LG X4+ packs a 5.3-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display having a 277ppi pixel density. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Despite being military-customised, the LG X4+ comes with 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras. The rear shooter features 77-degree lens and is accompanied by an LED flash module, while the front camera is equipped with a 100-degree wide-angle lens. The inbuilt storage given in the smartphone is 32GB, which is further expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. The LG X4+ comes with a fingerprint sensor, LG Pay, and 32-bit 192kHz Hi-Fi DAC for an improved user experience. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-B, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and OTG in addition to 4G support.

Commenting on the launch of LG X4+, Lee Sang-kyu, head of LG Mobile Group, said, “We will continue to provide customers with opportunities to experience differentiated design and performance of LG’s premium smartphones.”