LG V30+ set for launch in India: Is it better than Apple iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

LG V30+ and LG V30 are almost the same smartphones. Check out the key difference.

LG V30+ smartphone will launch in India today. The V30+ launch event is being held in New Delhi. The LG V30+ was earlier launched at LG’s press conference at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The company had unveiled the phone along with V30. While the ‘Plus’ tag may appear to be enhancements on the regular V30 variant. However, that is not the case. The only key difference between the LG V30+ and the V30 is that the former comes with 128GB of internal memory and the latter comes with 64GB. When it comes to other specifications, both the smartphone contains exactly the same features. The LG V30+ expected to come with a price tag of Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 in India. The flagship smartphone from LG will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple’s iPhone X, and even Samsung Galaxy S8+.

The LG V30+ is a flagship device and comes with a big 6-inch Quad HD+ OLED FullVision display, along with 2880 x 1440 resolution. The new LG mobile is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It has 4GB of RAM. The LG V30+ features the popular dual-camera setup. But there is a slight upgradation. The LG V30+ has a primary lens of 16MP with a f/1.6 aperture. Meanwhile, the 13MP wide-angle camera has a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.9. Additionally, the 16MP lens also features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Hybrid Auto Focus that combines both Laser Detection Auto Focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus.

Interestingly, there are changes in the camera software. It has been tweaked a little to get the most out of the dual lenses. Graphy, an important part of the manual mode in LG’s camera app, enables users to select from a wide range of downloadable preset photo modes for different types of clicks.

When it comes to other features, the phone is equipped with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC from popular audio brand B&O PLAY. The LG V30+ runs Android 7.1 Nougat. It is fueled by a 3300mAh battery. The phone also has IP68 certification, which means dust and water resistance.

The company has decided to get rid of the second screen on the V30+. Instead, there is something called the ‘Floating Bar’, which gives users quick access to regularly used apps and settings. You can also move it away if you don’t want it on the display.

LG V30+ is the second flagship smartphone from LG in 2018 after the launch of the G6 earlier this year. The South Korean company has not had a good year so far as the LG G6 failed to do any wonders. Now, all eyes are on the success of the LG V30+.