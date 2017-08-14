LG unveils more details for V30

LG Electronics Inc on Monday revealed features for the upcoming flagship V30, which lets users fully utilise the “Full Vision” display that minimises bezels for a wider screen. (Image: Reuters)

LG Electronics Inc on Monday revealed features for the upcoming flagship V30, which lets users fully utilise the “Full Vision” display that minimises bezels for a wider screen. The company said the LG V30, slated to be showcased in Berlin, on August 31, will come with a “Floating Bar” that displays the most used applications on the screen if users click on a small icon on the side, Yonhap news agency reported. Through its “Always-On” function, the smartphone will continuously display key information on the screen by using a minimum amount of power, helping users activate Bluetooth, WiFi, the camera and light, it added.

LG Electronics said the V30 will come with an improved camera with a F1.6 lens, which will be 25 per cent brighter than the F1.8 lens adopted by its predecessor, the LG V20. A lower number in aperture indicates that a camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to more vivid photos and videos. The tech giant added that it adopted the “Crystal Clear Lens” for the rear camera to provide users with optimised colour. The company said such glass-based material, usually applied to high-end digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, will allow the V30 to capture more details of objects compared with another plastic-based lens. As for security, the V30 is able to screen fingerprints and faces, LG said.