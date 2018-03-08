LG G7 ‘Neo’ leaked details hints at dual rear camera, iPhone X type notch

The very next smartphone after rumoured OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro to have the Apple iPhone X type notch is LG G7 ‘Neo’.

With Apple iPhone X, display screens with a notch on the top have become a trend. Asus Zenfone 5 has already embraced it and leaks about OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Lite have also shown that it will have the notch. And the very next smartphone to have the Apple iPhone X type notch is LG G7 ‘Neo’. The South Korean tech giant neither denying nor accepting about the rumours surfacing about the next flagship phone called the LG G7.

Earlier, the smartphone was rumoured to be named as “Judy”, however, new reports have surfaced with a new codename LG Neo. Another report also shares a render based on all the speculations around the handset, and it appears that the next LG flagship will be an iPhone X look-alike.

The support for the notch seems to be a thing now, as the next iteration of Android has been spotted with the space for the notch on top. Some of the latest renders which were posted by TechnoBuffalo and Ben Geskin show what the next LG smartphone may look like. What should be kept in mind is that these renders are not from LG and are made with keeping in mind the LG G7/ LG Judy leaks.

The rumour mill has churned out a new leak about the next LG smartphone. On the back of the device, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual-camera setup. The fingerprint scanner can be seen below camera set up which also doubles up as a home button.

According to the report, LG G7 is expected to have a huge 6-inch OLED display. This display will rock a slimmer 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen. The leaked images hint that the notch will be seen. As per the rumours, LG G7 will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The smartphone will come in 4GB or 6GB RAM options and will have two storage options of 64GB and 128GB variant. LG G7 Neo may have a decent 3000mAh battery.