Lenskart app may help you check power of your lenses

Online eyewear retailer Lenskart has partnered with Israel-based start-up 6over6 to enable users to determine power of their lenses fitted in their eyeglasses through a smartphone application. 6over6’s technology acts as an auto refractor and lensometer to retrieve the prescription of eyes and current spectacles using the smartphone. “This partnership will further enhance Lenskart’s online engagement with consumers. We are pretty confident that by joining hands with 6over6, we will be able to make eyewear experience fun,” Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO, Lenskart.com said in a statement on Thursday.

Lenskart has invested $1 million to introduce 6over6’s technology in India. The company will partner with 6over6 to co-develop and test the product in its domain before taking it to the market, the statement said. Lenskart.com recently also picked up a minority stake in US-based frame recommendation startup Ditto for $1 million. Lenskart plans to have 460 stores selling 400,000 frames every month by March 2018. It currently has about 365 stores across 95 cities in India.