Lenovo Z2 Plus smartphone gets big price cut in India, sold at Rs 14,999; specs & features

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has announced a big price cut for its popular handset the Lenovo Z2 Plus in India. The 32 GB model of the smartphone will be sold at Rs 14,999, while earlier it could have cost you Rs. 17,999. This Rs 3,000 price cut is applicable from January 16, 2017, noon (12 pm). The smartphone comes in two colour variants, white and black and will be available on both Flipkart and Amazon. For the 64 GB model of the device, there is a discount of Rs 2,500. While earlier the handset was priced at Rs 19,999, it will now be available at Rs. 17,499. Interestingly, which the new sale, Lenovo has also not continued its Amazon exclusivity with the phone as it will now be available on Flipkart as well.

The Lenovo Z2 Plus smartphone was rolled out in India in September 2016 as a mid-range flagship device. The Lenovo Z2 Plus model has a 5-inch full-HD display along with 2.5D curved glass design. Z2 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and is available in India in two storage options, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The device was also the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 powered smartphone at that time. The frame of the smartphone is made of fibreglass which essentially means that it is a light and strong device. Additionally, it also aids in receiving network better than metal smartphones, and it also means that there is no antenna gate with the Z2 Plus smartphone.

The home button of the device also acts as a fingerprint scanner. The phone contains a 13MP primary camera along with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone uses a bigger 1.34-micron image sensor which enables it to capture more light in a dimly lit area. An 8MP selfie camera with electronic image stabilisation is also present in the device.