Lenovo unveils K320t smartphone in China; What will be its price in India?

In order to keep up the fight with other manufacturers, smartphone maker Lenovo has introduced a new phone under its banner. Launched under the K-Series, Lenovo today has unveiled the K320t in China. The K320t is not like the previous K-Series models. With K320t, Lenovo has offered a full-screen view and dual rear camera sensors. The upgrade was the need of the hour as Xiaomi Mi A1 and Honor 7X have been very popular and bring extremely good specifications at a decent price. Xiaomi and Honor smartphones are very much favoured by the people due to their price point is under Rs. 15,000, and Lenovo had to step up its game. And with K320t it seems like it on the right path.

As of now, the Lenovo K320t is available for pre-booking through JD.com in China. The phone comes with a price tag of CNY 999 which roughly translates to Rs. 9,900. The Lenovo K320t will go on sale in China on January 4. However, as far as India is concerned, the details about its launch and price is yet to come out.

Lenovo K320t supports dual-SIM. The Lenovo smartphone has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Lenovo K320t runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor and has 2GB RAM. The K320t has a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP sensor and a secondary 2MP sensor. The phone also has an 8MP camera sensor is featured on the front with a f/2.2 aperture lens.

As far as the onboard storage is concerned, the smartphone has 16GB storage which can be upgraded to microSD card support up to 128GB. The Lenovo K320t has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. Not just that, the smartphone even has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Sensors on board include ambient light, gravity, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.