Lenovo S5 is coming with massive 6000 mAh battery, set to be launched this month; check its details here

Lenovo S5 image shared on Weibo by company executive Chang Cheng.

On March 20, smartphone maker Lenovo is likely to unveil a new smartphone at an event in China. One of the top officials from the tech company shared an image on social media about the event in which the smartphone will be launched. Other than the release date of the smartphone, what can be realised from the image is that smartphone will be from the ‘S’ series. What is interesting is that smartphone is expected to rock ZUK’s proprietary ZUI skin on top of Android.

Chang Cheng, an official from Lenovo shared the image on Chinese social media site Weibo. Not a lot can be known from the post, however, the post from Chang Cheng mentions that it was posted “from Lenovo S5” which hints that the device will get the same name. There is another poster from Cheng, which hints that the device will run on ZUK’s ZUI software. One of the major thing which was revealed in the post is that the smartphone will get a mammoth 6000 mAh battery.

This is not the first time when Cheng posted something about the new smartphone from Lenovo. Back in February, Cheng issued a post on Weibo where he showed the first look of the device. The image revealed that the smartphone from Lenovo will have curved edges and glossy metal body.

Although there has not been any official word from the Chinese handset maker, with the event lined up on March 20, all we can do is wait. Simultaneously, no other specification has been leaked. That means, the kind of processor or the camera set up remains a mystery. What can be expected is the price-point of the smartphone. Lenovo S5 is likely to be priced in the mid-tier segment, however, the detail on the price is also not known yet.

A major smartphone from the company was long due and with Lenovo S5, this can be it. Also, will this device make it to the Indian market? Only time will tell.