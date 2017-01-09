Lenovo P2 with 5100 mAh battery and 4GB RAM to launch on January 11 as Flipkart exclusive

The P smartphone series has always had the battery as its most notable feature and this time with Lenovo P2, it did not disappoint with the huge 5100mAh battery.

Lenovo has confirmed the date of launch for its latest smartphone, the Lenovo P2 and the device known for its huge battery will be available on Flipkart from January 11. This was confirmed by Lenovo on its Twitter account, and Flipkart has also advertised the upcoming sale on its e-commerce platform. The company has recently been continually rolling out smartphones in the country including the Lenovo K6 Note and the K6 Power devices. 2017 will see the launch of the latest, Lenovo P2. The Vibe P2by Lenovo was first unveiled at IFA last year. Lenovo informed about the launch on Twitter and wrote: “With 3 days to go, are you ready to hold the power? Lenovo P2- the #Powerhouse is coming to keep you going.

Unveiling on 11th Jan, 12:30 pm.”

The P smartphone series has always had the battery as its most notable feature and this time too it will not disappoint with the huge 5100mAh battery. The Lenovo P2 features a 5.5-inch FHD super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 and has a similar design to the Vibe smartphones. It has a metal finish with a plastic back. The metal frames are on the sides. The P2 consists of a feature from the P1 device, that is the on-the-go charging and users can also charge other smartphones, like a power bank. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. The phone comes in two RAM variants: 3GB of RAM and 4GB of RAM, and two colour variants: gold and grey. The internal memory is 32GB and can be expanded up to 128 GB.

The smartphone has a camera of 13 megapixels at the back and 5megapixels on the front shooter. The Vibe P2 also has a fingerprint scanner placed on the front side, and the device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and has NFC support. The price is not out as of now, but since the Lenovo Vibe P1 was launched at a price of Rs 15,999 in India we can expect the new phone to be in the under Rs 20,000 range.