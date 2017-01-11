Lenovo P2 with 5100 mAh battery & 4GB RAM goes official in India: First look, key specs & price

The Vibe P2 by Lenovo was first introduced at IFA last year. The company has recently been continually rolling out smartphones in the country including the Lenovo K6 Note and the K6 Power devices. (IE photo)

After much anticipation, Lenovo launched its latest smartphone, the Lenovo P2 in India. The smartphone known for its huge 5100 mAh battery is available on Flipkart exclusive sale. The device with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant have been priced at Rs 17,999. Both the variants will go on sale in the country from midnight (11:59 pm). The Vibe P2 by Lenovo was first introduced at IFA last year. The company has recently been continually rolling out smartphones in the country including the Lenovo K6 Note and the K6 Power devices. 2017 will see the launch of the latest, Lenovo P2.

The Lenovo P2 has one of the biggest batteries in its range and on-to-go charging is also supported by the device. The smartphone users can also charge other smartphones, like a power bank. The device has a camera of 13 megapixels at the back and 5 megapixels on the selfie shooter. The device has a plastic back along with a metal finish and frames on the sides.

The P smartphone series has always had the battery as its most notable feature and this time too it will not disappoint with the huge 5100mAh battery. The Lenovo P2 features a 5.5-inch FHD super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 and has a similar design to the Vibe smartphones. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. The phone comes in two RAM variants: 3GB of RAM and 4GB of RAM, and two colour variants: gold and grey. The internal memory is 32GB and can be expanded up to 128 GB.

The Vibe P2 also has a fingerprint scanner placed on the front side, and the device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and has NFC support.