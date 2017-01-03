Lenovo P2 with 4GB RAM and 5100 mAh battery to launch in India

Lenovo teased the launch of Lenovo P2 smartphone on Twitter by posting the message: “How often do you your way because of low phone battery? Travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon”

Lenovo’s next is the Lenovo P2 smartphone in it will be launching in India soon. The P smartphone series has always had the battery as its most notable feature and this time too it will not disappoint. Lenovo has been aggressively rolling out smartphones in India including the Lenovo K6 Note and K6 Power. This year will see the launch of the new Lenovo P2. The Vibe P2by Lenovo was first unveiled at IFA 2016. Lenovo teased the launch on Twitter by posting the message: “How often do you your way because of low phone battery? Travel fearlessly with the longest lasting battery #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse coming soon”

The main feature of the Vibe P2 device is its battery with a whopping 5100 mAh. The Lenovo P2 features a 5.5-inch FHD super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 and has a similar design to the Vibe smartphones. It has a metal finish with a plastic back. The metal frames are on the sides. The P2 consists of a feature from the P1 device, that is the on-the-go charging and users can also charge other smartphones, like a power bank. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. The phone comes in two RAM variants: 3GB of RAM and 4GB of RAM, and two colour variants: gold and grey. The internal memory is 32GB and can be expanded up to 128 GB.

Also see:

The smartphone has a camera of 13 megapixels at the back and 5megapixels on the front shooter. The Vibe P2 also has a fingerprint scanner placed on the front side, and the device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and has NFC support. The price is not out as of now, but since the Lenovo Vibe P1 was launched at a price of Rs 15,999 in India we can expect the new phone to be in the under Rs 20,000 range.