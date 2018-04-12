Lenovo launches new range of ThinkPad laptops in India starting at Rs 54,000

Lenovo ThinkPad X series has added new entrants – ThinkPad X280 starting at Rs 73,000, ThinkPad X380 Yoga starting from Rs 87,000

Lenovo on Thursday refreshed its ThinkPad notebook lineup with the launch of a new range of ThinkPad X1 laptops in India. The company also launched new models in the ThinkPad T, ThinkPad X, and ThinkPad L ranges of notebooks in India. The highlight of the new laptops is the eighth-generation Intel Core processors along with the USB Type-C and Thunderbolt ports.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X series has added new entrants – ThinkPad X280 starting at Rs 73,000, ThinkPad X380 Yoga starting from Rs 87,000. Besides, the ThinkPad X1 range has been expanded with the addition of ThinkPad X1 Carbon starting at Rs 1,21,000 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga starting at Rs 1,26,000.

Coming to the ThinkPad T range, the new laptops launched include ThinkPad T480 starting at Rs. 69,000, ThinkPad T480s starting at Rs. 86,000, and ThinkPad T580 at Rs. 74,000. The Lenovo ThinkPad L series has also been upgraded with the new models, namely, ThinkPad L380 Yoga starting at Rs. 65,000, ThinkPad L380 starting at Rs. 61,000, ThinkPad L480 starting at Rs. 54,000, and ThinkPad L580 at Rs. 55,000.

The most notable laptop model of all the lot is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which is touted to be the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop. The company has used light carbon material on the laptop, hence imparting a lesser weight to the model. It comes with up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The battery inside the laptop is rated to deliver up to 19.3 hours of usage.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X, ThinkPad T, and ThinkPad L series along with the premium X1 Tablet, X1 Carbon, and X1 Yoga features Yoga form factor and HDR display on premium series. The devices come with enhanced security and reliability innovations such as physical webcam covers. There is also a new side mechanical dock for better stability and longer platform life.

“With the new Intel processor coupled with the attributes of our ‘Think’ product, the latest range is well-equipped for the mobile workforce of today and tomorrow,” Rohit Midha, Director, Commercial Named Account, Lenovo India, said in a statement.