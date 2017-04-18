Lenovo launches ‘Miix 510’ 2-in-1 laptop in India

Miix 510 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in in two variants — i3 and i5 — at Rs 53,390 and Rs 79,890 (plus taxes), respectively.(Reuters)

Aiming to offer consumers new and meaningful ways to interact with technology, Lenovo India on Tuesday launched its latest “Miix 510” 2-in-1 laptop in India. Miix 510 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in in two variants — i3 and i5 — at Rs 53,390 and Rs 79,890 (plus taxes), respectively.

“The detachable form factor is doing very well as a category and has been identified by many of the top industry analysts as the device currently buoying a supposedly stagnating PC market,” said Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director, Marketing, Lenovo India, Lenovo India, in a statement.

The device runs on the full version of Windows 10 and comes with a detachable keyboard, features Dolby enabled stereo speakers and comes paired with the Lenovo active pen inside the box.

Weighing only 880 grams (without the keyboard), ‘Miix 510’ is light as well as compact, delivers 7.5 hours of battery life and offers optional LTE connectivity.