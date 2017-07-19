Lenovo’s gift for millennials in India: Future ready laptops

Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 premium convertibles have up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for multi-taskers who seek high productivity and better responsiveness. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Aiming to provide powerful computing to millennials in India, Chinese technology major Lenovo on Wednesday unveiled new additions to its Yoga and Ideapad range of future-ready laptops. Yoga 720 is available for Rs 74,500 and Yoga 520 for Rs 39,600. In the Ideapad series, Ideapad 720S, Ideapad 520S and Ideapad 320S are available for Rs 74,850, Rs 47,450 and Rs 34,750, respectively. Ideapad 520 can be purchased for Rs 42,400 and Ideapad 320 for Rs 17,800.

“Our latest collection further strengthens our position as the trend setter in the PC space. Today, we launch clutter-breaking, future-ready products that boast of category-first features at mainstream pricing,” Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director-Consumer Business and Ecommerce, Lenovo India, told reporters here.

Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 premium convertibles have up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for multi-taskers who seek high productivity and better responsiveness. With an aluminum design and 0.75-inch (19 mm) slim, Yoga 720 weighs only 1.25 kgs. Lenovo Yoga 520 is another stylish addition to the Yoga line-up with up to 128G PCIe SSD plus 1TB SATA HDD hybrid storage.

Both convertibles come with cutting-edge NVIDIA graphics, Full-HD display and a fingerprint reader. The devices are fitted with JBL speakers — Dolby Audio Premium in Yoga 720 and Harman speakers in Yoga 520.

The optional Lenovo “Active Pen” provides a natural, intuitive experience with pin-point accuracy, palm-rejection technology and pressure sensitivity. Consumers can now get creative with the “Windows Inking” feature to either sketch portraits, write notes or share on-the-go.

In the Ideapad series, Ideapad 720S has angled edges for a thinner look and is ideal for those who are looking for feather-light portability with heavy-duty performance.

With a backlit keyboard, up to eight hours of video playback battery life, JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, the device has a starting weight of just 1.12 kilo. The Ideapad 520S and 320S are designed to keep up with entertainment and productivity needs of millennials.

Fitted with advanced graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce 940MX, the Ideapad 520 and 320 offer the latest multimedia capabilities to customers. The Ideapad 320 has Dolby Audio-optimised speakers that deliver clear audio even at high volumes. The Ideapad 520 offers a boost from the sound of the Ideapad 320, featuring Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio.