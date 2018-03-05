Lego bricks set for $165 million makeover after 58 years; here’s what it is

The Lego bricks made from polyethylene elements are 1-2 per cent of the total amount of plastic elements

Lego is set to give a makeover to its iconic bricks after 58 years. Lego has announced that its brick pieces will be made using more ‘botanical elements’ including leaves, bushes, and sugarcane. The Lego bricks will be composed of polyethylene based on sugarcane material that will be ‘technically identical to those produced using conventional plastic’. Lego currently makes its bricks using oil-based plastic material that will be replaced gradually by sustainably sourced plastic, which will come from World Wildlife Fund, or WWF as a result of the partnership between the two companies.

The Lego bricks made from polyethylene elements are 1-2 per cent of the total amount of plastic elements. The new polyethylene that will be used in the Lego bricks will be made from the ethanol that is a byproduct of sugarcane molasses. This move will help the company focus on its aim of using sustainable raw materials in its products by the year 2030. To make this happen, Lego has partnered WWF that will provide the raw material for bioplastics under the latter’s initiative called Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance (BFA).

“The Lego Group’s decision to pursue sustainably sourced bio-based plastics represents an incredible opportunity to reduce dependence on finite resources, and their work with the Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance will allow them to connect with other companies to continue to think creatively about sustainability,” said Alix Grabowski, a senior program officer at WWF in a statement.

Lego, in a blog post, explains what the term ‘sustainable material’ actually means to the company, helping it in contributing to the cause of global action on climate change. According to the company, ‘sustainable material’ should be something that “must have an ever-lighter footprint than the material it replaces across key environmental and social impact areas”. The company also advises to recycle the Lego bricks by donating them if not wanted, or just giving out with other plastics lying around in the house in case they are worn out.