LeEco Le X renders reveal an 18:9 full-screen display, quad camera setup

LeEco Le X will sport a quad camera setup – dual cameras on each side. The rear dual camera setup will be accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. (Source: Weibo)

Chinese company LeEco is reportedly working on a smartphone with a display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio design. The images of LeEco’s new full-screen device have been spotted on China’s social media website Weibo, along with a purported name – Le X. Besides, the LeEco Le X will come with a quad camera setup, wherein the rear setup will be vertically aligned along with a dual-LED flash module.

According to a GizmoTimes report, the LeEco Le X will sport a full-screen design with an 18:9 display with a high screen-to-body ratio. The report further adds that the smartphone will feature curved edges on both front and rear sides. The Weibo leak shows the Le X in entirety where it can be seen having a design that somewhat looks identical to Samsung Galaxy S9, which is slated to launch on February 25 ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

As we said, the LeEco Le X will also sport a quad camera setup – dual cameras on each side. The rear dual camera setup will be accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. The camera sensor size is not known as of now but the report says that both the dual camera setups will be similar to each other. The overall design of the handset, as seen in the leaked images, suggests that it will belong to the upper mid-range price segment.

LeEco started to see a downfall after it lagged behind in paying its dues to the investors, followed by the resignation of CEO Jia Yueting. Even though the company was troubled, it launched the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI that garnered a huge response from the LeEco fans. The company later suspended trading of its stock in April last year. It also disposed of 28.8 per cent share in Coolpad, which is now on its own in China as well as India. LeEco closed its business in India last year.