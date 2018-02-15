Leaked! Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have Snapdragon 845, Android 8.0 Oreo

As per the reports, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have Full High Definition Plus 18:9 screen up front.

A big leak coming from the XDA-Developers forum state that the next monster of a smartphone from Xiaomi will be the Mi Mix 2S. And the specifications leaked on this one will surely keep you on your toes! As per the leak, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. Mi Mix 2S has been codenamed as Polaris, has seen a lot many leaks in the recent past. XDA-Developers has obtained the firmware files of the new phone which highlighted some of the features that the next Xiaomi smartphones will have.

As per the reports, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have Full High Definition Plus 18:9 screen up front. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will have the new Android 8.0 Oreo. It is expected that the smartphone will have 3,400mAh battery. The camera on the Mi Mix 2S is expected to be loaded with AI features. The Artificial Intelligence in camera is likely to give a boost to the way you take pictures. The leak also highlighted that Mi Mix 2S will get dual-SIM support and have an IR blaster, which is already seen many Xiaomi smartphones.

As far as the renders of the Mi Mix 2S is concerned, the phone is expected to continue with the design of the Mi Mix 2, However, the only change in the design will be the camera placement. Now the Mi Mix 2 will have the camera on top. In the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018, Xiaomi is likely to launch the smartphone, however, its very much likely that the Xiaomi won’t announce any other new tech at the MWC 2018.

Back in October 2017, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 came to light in India with a price tag of Rs 35,999. Mi Mix 2 gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and get a beefed up RAM 6GB. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 12MP camera on the back which is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 3,400mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI.