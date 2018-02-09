Leaked! Xiaomi Mi 7 specifications and other details are here

The leaked specifications of the next Xiaomi Mi 7 smartphone will definitely bring a huge smile on your face.

Xiaomi, the brand that has kept the smartphone world on its toes is likely to present their flagship mobile phone soon. And, the specifications of the next smartphone will definitely bring a huge smile on your face. During the launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in December last year, the smartphone maker had said that their next smartphone, the Mi 7 will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in 2018. And now, just a couple of weeks ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018, the new leaks about the next flagship from Xiaomi has shed light on the new smartphone. A leaked screenshot of the Mi 7 is doing rounds on the internet. And the screenshot suggests that the new Xiaomi flagship will indeed have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

As reported earlier, Xiaomi said that they will not unveil the Mi 7 at MWC 2018, and will go ahead and launch the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. Now, as per the leaked screenshot, the expected announcement hint that the Xiaomi’s next flagship will go on sale in April 2018. Since the leaked screenshot is in Chinese, let us help it decode it for those who are not familiar with the language.

As per the leaked screenshot of the rumoured Xiaomi’s next flagship, the smartphone is expected to have the latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be bundled with a huge 8GB RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 7 is likely to have 4,480mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi 7 is available with 4/6 GB RAM ram options and a 3,350 mAh battery.

As per the leaked screenshot, the camera set up will see the dual lens configuration of 16 MP + 16 MP sensors. Along with the cameras, the front of the display will be a 5.6-inch screen with FullHD+ resolution and the internal storage is listed at a whopping 128 GB.

Leaked Screenshot: Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 7.

However, there are other aspects to the leak that may put off a lot of enthusiasts. The screenshot lists that the user interface or the UI will be MIUI 8.1.30x. However, Xiaomi earlier had said that they have updated around 40 devices to MIUI 9 which includes 5-year old Mi phones to MIUI 9. Hence, for now, we have to take this leak with a pinch of salt and wait for the official confirmation. However, if the original Xiaomi Mi 7 is anything like the leak suggests then, the smartphone enthusiasts are in for an amazing treat this April.