Leaked! These Samsung smartphones may get Android Oreo; here’s a checklist

Samsung Galaxy S series to Note line-up, here are the 36 devices that will get Android Oreo.

Google recently launched its latest operating system, the Android Oreo. However, most mobile manufacturers have not rolled out the update on their respective smartphones. Samsung, one of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, is expected to announce the Android Oreo update on its devices soon. Meanwhile, we might have got a look at the phones which may get the update soon. According to a leak, the list of Samsung smartphones that will get the Oreo update soon has been revealed. Based on a report in AndroidOS.in, a Weibo user named as Ice Universe has posted a list of 36 Samsung smartphones will recieve the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

While the Samsung Galaxy S lineup, as well as the Galaxy Note series, are expected to get the Android Oreo update soon, there are other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy J and the Galaxy C series can get it as too. Samsung is also expected to introduce Oreo on old flagship smartphones like the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 series. Interestingly, the list also includes some Samsung smartphones which have not been launched the company yet. The names of unannounced smartphones include Samsung Galaxy A3 (2018), Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). This essentially means that Samsung might initially launch the smartphones with Android Nougat, but may further update it to Oreo 8.0.

Samsung is a hugely popular brand in most countries. If Samsung indeed brings the Android update to such a huge number of smartphones (if the list is true), it will mean that the distribution numbers for Oreo may increase by a huge number. According to latest IDC report, Android Oreo has a share of only 0.3 percent. Interestingly, it’s not even Nougat, but Android Marshmallow, which leads the list with a whopping 30.9 percent market share.

Currently, the Android Oreo comes with smartphones like Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Sony Xperia XZ1. The update has also been rolled out in the previous versions of the Google Pixel, Nexus mobiles, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

According to other reports, Samsung is testing the Android Oreo update for its 2017 flagship phones like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The latest Android is highly stable and comes with many bugs fixes. Additionally, there is a November Security Patch too. The update has also fixed the infamous Wi-Fi KRACK vulnerability.